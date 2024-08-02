Zomato Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock closed at ₹229.5 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹231.45. The high for the day was ₹238, and the low was ₹228.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹203,639.66 crore. The 52-week high is ₹232, and the low is ₹80.99. The BSE volume was 7,181,740 shares traded.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|236.42
|Support 1
|228.74
|Resistance 2
|239.89
|Support 2
|224.53
|Resistance 3
|244.1
|Support 3
|221.06
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹235.0, 0.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 129.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 87 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹238 & ₹228.05 yesterday to end at ₹234.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend