Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 02 Aug 2024, by 2 %. The stock closed at 229.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.1 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock closed at 229.5 on the last trading day, with an open price of 231.45. The high for the day was 238, and the low was 228.05. The market capitalization stands at 203,639.66 crore. The 52-week high is 232, and the low is 80.99. The BSE volume was 7,181,740 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 09:04 AM IST Top News of the Day: Tata Motors & Zomato Q1, Nifty at 25,000, Himachal cloud burst, more

August 1 was anything but uneventful. We have listed some major news events that happened today, check them out.

https://www.livemint.com/news/top-news-of-the-day-tata-motors-zomato-q1-hamas-military-chief-eliminated-himachal-cloud-burst-more-11722520220701.html

02 Aug 2024, 09:04 AM IST Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Zomato to Adani Green Energy — Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy today

Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia has recommended five shares to buy today — Zomato, Adani Green Energy, Platinum Industries, Surya Lakshmi Cotton Mills, and POCL Enterprises

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/breakout-stocks-to-buy-or-sell-zomato-to-adani-green-energy-sumeet-bagadia-recommends-five-shares-to-buy-today-11722562989083.html

02 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1236.42Support 1228.74
Resistance 2239.89Support 2224.53
Resistance 3244.1Support 3221.06
02 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 235.0, 0.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121213
    Buy8888
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0001
02 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 95 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41404 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 129.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 87 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

02 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹229.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 238 & 228.05 yesterday to end at 234.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.