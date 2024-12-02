Zomato Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹286.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹286.1. The stock reached a high of ₹287.5 and a low of ₹273.7 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹249,167.4 crore, Zomato's shares traded a volume of 2,086,273 on the BSE. The stock's performance remains notable, with a 52-week high of ₹298.2 and a low of ₹113.5.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|286.44
|Support 1
|272.57
|Resistance 2
|293.9
|Support 2
|266.16
|Resistance 3
|300.31
|Support 3
|258.7
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹319.0, 14.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 73 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹287.5 & ₹273.7 yesterday to end at ₹279.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend