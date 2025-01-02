Zomato Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹278.65 and closed at ₹278. The stock reached a high of ₹279.25 and a low of ₹276.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹250,646.2 crore, Zomato's share performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹121.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 561,971 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.56%, currently trading at ₹278.05. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have experienced a remarkable gain of 114.84%, reaching ₹278.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20% to 23,742.90 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.6%
|3 Months
|8.26%
|6 Months
|32.65%
|YTD
|-0.56%
|1 Year
|114.84%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|278.27
|Support 1
|275.17
|Resistance 2
|280.23
|Support 2
|274.03
|Resistance 3
|281.37
|Support 3
|272.07
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 15.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 75.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 561 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹279.25 & ₹276.05 yesterday to end at ₹276.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.