Zomato Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2025, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 278 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.5 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 278.65 and closed at 278. The stock reached a high of 279.25 and a low of 276.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 250,646.2 crore, Zomato's share performance reflects a 52-week high of 304.5 and a low of 121.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 561,971 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.56%, currently trading at 278.05. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have experienced a remarkable gain of 114.84%, reaching 278.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.20% to 23,742.90 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.6%
3 Months8.26%
6 Months32.65%
YTD-0.56%
1 Year114.84%
02 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1278.27Support 1275.17
Resistance 2280.23Support 2274.03
Resistance 3281.37Support 3272.07
02 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 15.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 375.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61874 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 75.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 561 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹278 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 279.25 & 276.05 yesterday to end at 276.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

