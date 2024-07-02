Zomato Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock opened at ₹199.95 and closed at ₹200.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹204.6, while the low was ₹194.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹177,267.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹207.3 and the 52-week low is ₹73.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3,271,471 shares.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zomato remained unchanged at ₹204.05 today. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 171.78% to reach ₹204.05, while the Nifty index has increased by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.54%
|3 Months
|2.96%
|6 Months
|63.83%
|YTD
|64.89%
|1 Year
|171.78%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|207.57
|Support 1
|197.63
|Resistance 2
|211.0
|Support 2
|191.12
|Resistance 3
|217.51
|Support 3
|187.69
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 12.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 53 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹204.6 & ₹194.65 yesterday to end at ₹200.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend