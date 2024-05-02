Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at ₹195.4, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹193.05

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at ₹194.75 and closed at ₹193.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹197 and a low of ₹192.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹167,572.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹199.75 and ₹60.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,869,770 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Zomato's share price rose by 1.22% to reach ₹195.4, outperforming its peers which are displaying a mixed performance. While Wipro is experiencing a decline, Info Edge India is on the rise. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|457.25
|-5.05
|-1.09
|546.1
|375.0
|238647.26
|Info Edge India
|6057.7
|5.05
|0.08
|6355.0
|3701.25
|78151.79
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's price fluctuated between ₹192.7 (low) and ₹195.9 (high) on the current day.
Zomato share price Today :Zomato closed today at ₹195.4, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹193.05
Zomato share price closed the day at ₹195.4 - a 1.22% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 196.52 , 197.53 , 199.42. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 193.62 , 191.73 , 190.72.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Zomato Live Updates
Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹195.3, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹193.05
Zomato share price is at ₹195.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹191.25 and ₹196.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹191.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|190.72
|10 Days
|190.29
|20 Days
|187.81
|50 Days
|171.06
|100 Days
|150.32
|300 Days
|125.09
Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Zomato share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 7.74% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹195.25, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹193.05
Zomato share price is at ₹195.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹191.25 and ₹196.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹191.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹192.7 and a high of ₹195.65.
Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|190.72
|10 Days
|190.29
|20 Days
|187.81
|50 Days
|171.06
|100 Days
|150.32
|300 Days
|125.09
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹195.2, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹193.05
Zomato share price is at ₹195.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹191.25 and ₹196.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹191.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 195.55 and 193.75 in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 193.75 and selling near the hourly resistance of 195.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹194.55, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹193.05
Zomato share price is at ₹194.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹191.25 and ₹196.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹191.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 7.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Zomato's stock price increased by 0.85% to reach ₹194.7, outperforming its peers in the market. While companies like Wipro are experiencing a decline, others like Info Edge India are seeing a rise in their stock prices. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.34% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|456.65
|-5.65
|-1.22
|546.1
|375.0
|238334.11
|Info Edge India
|6075.0
|22.35
|0.37
|6355.0
|3701.25
|78374.98
Zomato share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -55.93% lower than yesterday
As of 10 AM, the volume of Zomato traded is 55.93% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹194.5, reflecting a decrease of 0.75%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Zomato share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato touched a high of 195.35 & a low of 193.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|195.55
|Support 1
|193.75
|Resistance 2
|196.35
|Support 2
|192.75
|Resistance 3
|197.35
|Support 3
|191.95
Zomato Live Updates
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Zomato's stock price has increased by 0.52% to reach ₹194.05, outperforming its competitors like Wipro and Info Edge India who are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.14% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|456.7
|-5.6
|-1.21
|546.1
|375.0
|238360.2
|Info Edge India
|6004.0
|-48.65
|-0.8
|6355.0
|3701.25
|77458.99
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹194.25, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹193.05
Zomato share price is at ₹194.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹191.25 and ₹196.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹191.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
Zomato's stock price has increased by 0.60% and is currently trading at ₹194.20. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 197.61% to reach ₹194.20, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.04%
|3 Months
|34.46%
|6 Months
|83.78%
|YTD
|56.14%
|1 Year
|197.61%
Zomato share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|196.0
|Support 1
|191.25
|Resistance 2
|198.85
|Support 2
|189.35
|Resistance 3
|200.75
|Support 3
|186.5
Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 6.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Zomato share price Today : Zomato volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38492 k
The trading volume yesterday was 9.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹193.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹197 & ₹192.2 yesterday to end at ₹193.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!