Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at 195.4, up 1.22% from yesterday's 193.05

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 06:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 193.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.4 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock opened at 194.75 and closed at 193.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 197 and a low of 192.2. The market capitalization stood at 167,572.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 199.75 and 60.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,869,770 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 06:04 PM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Zomato's share price rose by 1.22% to reach 195.4, outperforming its peers which are displaying a mixed performance. While Wipro is experiencing a decline, Info Edge India is on the rise. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.17% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro457.25-5.05-1.09546.1375.0238647.26
Info Edge India6057.75.050.086355.03701.2578151.79
02 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated between 192.7 (low) and 195.9 (high) on the current day.

02 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato closed today at ₹195.4, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹193.05

Zomato share price closed the day at 195.4 - a 1.22% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 196.52 , 197.53 , 199.42. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 193.62 , 191.73 , 190.72.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST Zomato Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹195.3, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹193.05

Zomato share price is at 195.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 191.25 and 196.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 191.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days190.72
10 Days190.29
20 Days187.81
50 Days171.06
100 Days150.32
300 Days125.09
02 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:36 PM IST Zomato share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 7.74% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
02 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹195.25, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹193.05

Zomato share price is at 195.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 191.25 and 196.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 191.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Zomato share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 192.7 and a high of 195.65.

02 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days190.72
10 Days190.29
20 Days187.81
50 Days171.06
100 Days150.32
300 Days125.09
02 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹195.2, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹193.05

Zomato share price is at 195.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 191.25 and 196.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 191.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 195.55 and 193.75 in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 193.75 and selling near the hourly resistance of 195.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹194.55, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹193.05

Zomato share price is at 194.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 191.25 and 196.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 191.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:16 AM IST Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 7.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
02 May 2024, 11:14 AM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Zomato's stock price increased by 0.85% to reach 194.7, outperforming its peers in the market. While companies like Wipro are experiencing a decline, others like Info Edge India are seeing a rise in their stock prices. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.34% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro456.65-5.65-1.22546.1375.0238334.11
Info Edge India6075.022.350.376355.03701.2578374.98
02 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST Zomato share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -55.93% lower than yesterday

As of 10 AM, the volume of Zomato traded is 55.93% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 194.5, reflecting a decrease of 0.75%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

02 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST Zomato share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato touched a high of 195.35 & a low of 193.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1195.55Support 1193.75
Resistance 2196.35Support 2192.75
Resistance 3197.35Support 3191.95
02 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Zomato's stock price has increased by 0.52% to reach 194.05, outperforming its competitors like Wipro and Info Edge India who are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.14% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro456.7-5.6-1.21546.1375.0238360.2
Info Edge India6004.0-48.65-0.86355.03701.2577458.99
02 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹194.25, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹193.05

Zomato share price is at 194.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 191.25 and 196.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 191.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Zomato's stock price has increased by 0.60% and is currently trading at 194.20. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 197.61% to reach 194.20, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.04%
3 Months34.46%
6 Months83.78%
YTD56.14%
1 Year197.61%
02 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Zomato share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1196.0Support 1191.25
Resistance 2198.85Support 2189.35
Resistance 3200.75Support 3186.5
02 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 6.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
02 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Zomato share price Today : Zomato volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38492 k

The trading volume yesterday was 9.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

02 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹193.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 197 & 192.2 yesterday to end at 193.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.