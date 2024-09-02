Zomato Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹253.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹252.2. The stock reached a high of ₹255.35 and a low of ₹248.85, with a trading volume of 1,566,058 shares on the BSE. Zomato's market capitalization stood at ₹218,254.91 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹280 and a low of ₹91.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹280.0, 11.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹255.35 & ₹248.85 yesterday to end at ₹250.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.