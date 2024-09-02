Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 02 Sep 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 252.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 250.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 253.05 and closed slightly lower at 252.2. The stock reached a high of 255.35 and a low of 248.85, with a trading volume of 1,566,058 shares on the BSE. Zomato's market capitalization stood at 218,254.91 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 280 and a low of 91.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 280.0, 11.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121213
    Buy9988
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
02 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 101946 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

02 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹252.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 255.35 & 248.85 yesterday to end at 250.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

