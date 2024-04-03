Hello User
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plunges as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 183.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.2 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at 184.8 and closed at 184.55. The high for the day was 184.85 and the low was 180.65. The market capitalization was 158,803.53 crore. The 52-week high was 188.95 and the 52-week low was 49. The BSE volume for the day was 2,152,436 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's high for the day was 181.95 and the low was 180.6.

03 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:44 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹181.2, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹183.05

The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is 181.2 with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may be monitoring the stock closely to assess any potential future movements.

03 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.11%
3 Months38.4%
6 Months73.88%
YTD48.02%
1 Year252.45%
03 Apr 2024, 09:04 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹183.05, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹184.55

The current price of Zomato stock is 183.05 with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -1.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹184.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Zomato had a trading volume of 2,152,436 shares with a closing price of 184.55.

