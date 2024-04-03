Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plunges as investors sell off

Zomato Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at ₹184.8 and closed at ₹184.55. The high for the day was ₹184.85 and the low was ₹180.65. The market capitalization was ₹158,803.53 crore. The 52-week high was ₹188.95 and the 52-week low was ₹49. The BSE volume for the day was 2,152,436 shares traded.
Zomato stock's high for the day was ₹181.95 and the low was ₹180.6.
The current data for Zomato stock shows that the price is ₹181.2 with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may be monitoring the stock closely to assess any potential future movements.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.11%
|3 Months
|38.4%
|6 Months
|73.88%
|YTD
|48.02%
|1 Year
|252.45%
The current price of Zomato stock is ₹183.05 with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -1.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Zomato had a trading volume of 2,152,436 shares with a closing price of ₹184.55.
