Zomato Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹280.9 and closed at ₹279.5, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹285.8 and a low of ₹280.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹256,618.7 crore, Zomato's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹298.2 and a low of ₹113.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,039,873 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato's share price has decreased by 0.53%, currently trading at ₹281.00. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 142.91%, reaching ₹281.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.35%, standing at 24,276.05 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.36%
|3 Months
|18.89%
|6 Months
|61.01%
|YTD
|128.38%
|1 Year
|142.91%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|285.05
|Support 1
|279.8
|Resistance 2
|288.0
|Support 2
|277.5
|Resistance 3
|290.3
|Support 3
|274.55
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹319.0, 12.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 1039 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹285.8 & ₹280.2 yesterday to end at ₹282.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend