Zomato Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹234.90 and closed at ₹236.15, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹240.15 and a low of ₹229.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹199,746.50 crore, Zomato's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of ₹304.50 and low of ₹132.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,317,456 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 239.5 and 235.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 235.05 and selling near hourly resistance 239.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|239.62
|Support 1
|236.72
|Resistance 2
|241.33
|Support 2
|235.53
|Resistance 3
|242.52
|Support 3
|233.82
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹240.15 & ₹229.90 yesterday to end at ₹239.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.