Zomato Share Price Live blog for 03 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 03 Feb 2025, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 236.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.20 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 234.90 and closed at 236.15, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 240.15 and a low of 229.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of 199,746.50 crore, Zomato's performance remains notable, especially considering its 52-week high of 304.50 and low of 132.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,317,456 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Feb 2025, 11:35 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 239.5 and 235.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 235.05 and selling near hourly resistance 239.5 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1239.62Support 1236.72
Resistance 2241.33Support 2235.53
Resistance 3242.52Support 3233.82
03 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹236.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 240.15 & 229.90 yesterday to end at 239.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

