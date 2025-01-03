Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 3.02 %. The stock closed at 276.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284.85 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 278.65 and closed at 276.5, experiencing a high of 286 and a low of 276. The company's market capitalization stands at 257,988.8 crore. Over the past year, Zomato reached a 52-week high of 304.5 and a low of 121.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,629,465 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 60925 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1629 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹276.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 286 & 276 yesterday to end at 284.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

