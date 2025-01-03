Zomato Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹278.65 and closed at ₹276.5, experiencing a high of ₹286 and a low of ₹276. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹257,988.8 crore. Over the past year, Zomato reached a 52-week high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹121.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,629,465 shares.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1629 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹286 & ₹276 yesterday to end at ₹284.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend