Zomato Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 03 Jul 2024, by 2.45 %. The stock closed at 204.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 209.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock closed at 204.05 on the last day, with an opening price of 203.45. The high for the day was 209.8, and the low was 202. The market capitalization stood at 181,611.28 crore. The 52-week high was 207.3, and the 52-week low was 73.05. The BSE volume for the day was 6,328,050 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 72 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 49294 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

03 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹204.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 209.8 & 202 yesterday to end at 204.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

