LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price falls as market sentiment turns bearish

8 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST Trade

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 03 Jun 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 178.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.