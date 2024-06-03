Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price falls as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 03 Jun 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 178.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock on the BSE opened at 178.95 and closed at 180.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 182.95 and the low was 171.25. The market capitalization stands at 155,418.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 207.3 and the low is 66.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,129,487 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 179.05 & a low of 176.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1178.75Support 1175.75
Resistance 2180.4Support 2174.4
Resistance 3181.75Support 3172.75
03 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Zomato has decreased by 1.37% to 176.45, while its competitors like Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 2.75% and 2.43% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro442.855.11.17546.1375.0231131.63
Zomato176.45-2.45-1.37207.366.25153163.1
Info Edge India5763.0571.951.266545.953815.0574416.36
Firstsource Solutions189.956.53.54229.0122.213061.23
Eclerx Services2209.015.550.712825.01518.810649.86
03 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹178.05, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹178.9

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 178.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 172.32 and 184.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 172.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 184.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The Zomato share price has increased by 0.31% and is currently trading at 179.45. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 163.65% to reach 179.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.05%
3 Months7.28%
6 Months54.04%
YTD44.83%
1 Year163.65%
03 Jun 2024, 09:01 AM IST Zomato says ‘avoid ordering from us during....’; netizens ask it to 'close business'

Zomato's request came amid witnessing record-breaking temperatures for the past few days, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the scorching heat conditions will continue for the next few days

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/zomato-says-avoid-ordering-from-us-during-netizens-ask-it-to-close-business-11717326839129.html

03 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1184.22Support 1172.32
Resistance 2189.63Support 2165.83
Resistance 3196.12Support 3160.42
03 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy13131313
Buy8888
Hold1100
Sell2222
Strong Sell0011
03 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 152 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 51859 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 193.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 149 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

03 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹180.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 182.95 & 171.25 yesterday to end at 180.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.