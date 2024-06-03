Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price falls as market sentiment turns bearish

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock on the BSE opened at ₹178.95 and closed at ₹180.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹182.95 and the low was ₹171.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹155,418.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹207.3 and the low is ₹66.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,129,487 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato touched a high of 179.05 & a low of 176.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|178.75
|Support 1
|175.75
|Resistance 2
|180.4
|Support 2
|174.4
|Resistance 3
|181.75
|Support 3
|172.75
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Zomato has decreased by 1.37% to ₹176.45, while its competitors like Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are experiencing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 2.75% and 2.43% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|442.85
|5.1
|1.17
|546.1
|375.0
|231131.63
|Zomato
|176.45
|-2.45
|-1.37
|207.3
|66.25
|153163.1
|Info Edge India
|5763.05
|71.95
|1.26
|6545.95
|3815.05
|74416.36
|Firstsource Solutions
|189.95
|6.5
|3.54
|229.0
|122.2
|13061.23
|Eclerx Services
|2209.0
|15.55
|0.71
|2825.0
|1518.8
|10649.86
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹178.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹172.32 and ₹184.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹172.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 184.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The Zomato share price has increased by 0.31% and is currently trading at ₹179.45. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 163.65% to reach ₹179.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.05%
|3 Months
|7.28%
|6 Months
|54.04%
|YTD
|44.83%
|1 Year
|163.65%
Zomato's request came amid witnessing record-breaking temperatures for the past few days, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the scorching heat conditions will continue for the next few days
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/zomato-says-avoid-ordering-from-us-during-netizens-ask-it-to-close-business-11717326839129.html
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|184.22
|Support 1
|172.32
|Resistance 2
|189.63
|Support 2
|165.83
|Resistance 3
|196.12
|Support 3
|160.42
Zomato Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 193.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 149 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹182.95 & ₹171.25 yesterday to end at ₹180.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend