LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at ₹197.25, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹195.4

37 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Livemint

Zomato stock price went up today, 03 May 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 195.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.25 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price TodayPremium
Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last trading day opened at 193.85 and closed at 193.05. The high for the day was 195.9 and the low was 192.7. The market capitalization stood at 169,612.18 crore. The 52-week high was 199.75 and the 52-week low was 60.35. The BSE volume for the day was 711,209 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 06:03:42 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Zomato's stock price has increased by 0.95% to reach 197.25. On the other hand, Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are experiencing a decline in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.76% and -0.98% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro456.85-0.4-0.09546.1375.0238438.49
Zomato197.251.850.95199.7560.35164979.41
Info Edge India6006.35-59.65-0.986355.03701.2577489.31
Firstsource Solutions207.7-2.75-1.31229.0111.7514152.71
Eclerx Services2411.1-45.45-1.852825.01310.711581.47
03 May 2024, 05:31:24 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price ranged from a low of 193.05 to a high of 200.35 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 03:48:00 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato closed today at ₹197.25, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹195.4

Zomato share price closed the day at 197.25 - a 0.95% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 200.73 , 204.17 , 207.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 193.48 , 189.67 , 186.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:47:01 PM IST

Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 558.43% higher than yesterday

The volume of Zomato shares traded by 3 PM has increased by 558.43% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 197.25, up by 0.95%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signify potential further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:35:29 PM IST

Zomato Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:13:41 PM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹197.1, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹195.4

The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of 196.52 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 197.53. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 197.53 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 03:01:07 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days190.72
10 Days190.29
20 Days187.81
50 Days171.06
100 Days150.32
300 Days125.34
03 May 2024, 02:59:58 PM IST

Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:50:43 PM IST

Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 1240.06% higher than yesterday

The volume of Zomato traded by 2 PM is 1240.06% higher than yesterday, with the price at 197.1, up by 0.87%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:33:02 PM IST

Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving within the range of 196.83 and 194.23 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 194.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 196.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1195.95Support 1193.5
Resistance 2196.95Support 2192.05
Resistance 3198.4Support 3191.05
03 May 2024, 02:13:20 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 7.38% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 02:02:25 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹193.75, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹195.4

Zomato share price is at 193.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 193.62 and 196.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 193.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:52:54 PM IST

Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 977.61% higher than yesterday

The volume of Zomato traded by 1 PM is up by 977.61% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 193.05, showing a decrease of -1.2%. Volume traded, along with price, is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:35:49 PM IST

Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 197.42 and 194.87 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 194.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 197.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1196.83Support 1194.23
Resistance 2198.32Support 2193.12
Resistance 3199.43Support 3191.63
03 May 2024, 01:05:05 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's price fluctuated today, with a low of 194.35 and a high of 200.35. The stock experienced a range of 6 throughout the trading day.

03 May 2024, 12:47:57 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 208.72% higher than yesterday

The volume of Zomato traded until 12 AM is 208.72% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 197.1, up by 0.87%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:38:39 PM IST

Zomato share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 197.73 and 196.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 196.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 197.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1197.42Support 1194.87
Resistance 2198.43Support 2193.33
Resistance 3199.97Support 3192.32
03 May 2024, 12:21:43 PM IST

Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days190.72
10 Days190.29
20 Days187.81
50 Days171.06
100 Days150.32
300 Days125.34
03 May 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:11:38 PM IST

Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹195.2, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹195.4

Zomato share price is at 195.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 193.62 and 196.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 193.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:47:56 AM IST

Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 814.47% higher than yesterday

Zomato's trading volume by 11 AM is 814.47% higher than yesterday, with the price at 196.25, up by 0.44%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:33:11 AM IST

Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato's stock price fluctuated between 196.3 and 197.9 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 196.25, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 194.8 and 193.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1197.73Support 1196.13
Resistance 2198.62Support 2195.42
Resistance 3199.33Support 3194.53
03 May 2024, 11:23:39 AM IST

Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹196.5, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹195.4

Zomato share price is at 196.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 193.62 and 196.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 193.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:12:21 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Zomato's stock price increased by 0.92% to reach 197.2, while its counterparts in the market are experiencing mixed results. Eclerx Services is declining, whereas Wipro, Info Edge India, and Firstsource Solutions are showing positive growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.12% and -0.33% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro458.851.60.35546.1375.0239482.33
Zomato197.21.80.92199.7560.35164937.6
Info Edge India6071.15.10.086355.03701.2578324.66
Firstsource Solutions210.750.30.14229.0111.7514360.54
Eclerx Services2448.6-7.95-0.322825.01310.711761.6
03 May 2024, 11:01:43 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 8.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 10:49:16 AM IST

Zomato share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 306.43% higher than yesterday

The volume of Zomato traded by 10 AM is 306.43% higher than yesterday, with the price at 196.5, up by 0.56%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:38:29 AM IST

Zomato share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato touched a high of 198.95 & a low of 196.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1199.05Support 1196.25
Resistance 2200.4Support 2194.8
Resistance 3201.85Support 3193.45
03 May 2024, 10:12:45 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:53:41 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Zomato's stock price increased by 1.59% to reach 198.5, outperforming its peers. While companies like Info Edge India saw a decrease in their stock prices, others such as Wipro, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also rose by 0.51% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro461.454.20.92546.1375.0240839.32
Zomato198.53.11.59199.7560.35166024.91
Info Edge India6063.7-2.3-0.046355.03701.2578229.19
Firstsource Solutions212.41.950.93229.0111.7514472.97
Eclerx Services2462.956.40.262825.01310.711830.53
03 May 2024, 09:35:09 AM IST

Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹198.6, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹195.4

The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of 196.52 & second resistance of 197.53 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 199.42. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 199.42 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 May 2024, 09:15:48 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Zomato has increased by 1.02% today, reaching 197.40. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 207.55% to 197.40, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.99%
3 Months33.53%
6 Months81.73%
YTD58.0%
1 Year207.55%
03 May 2024, 08:49:22 AM IST

Zomato share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1196.52Support 1193.62
Resistance 2197.53Support 2191.73
Resistance 3199.42Support 3190.72
03 May 2024, 08:34:23 AM IST

Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 7.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Zomato share price Today : Zomato volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38790 k

The trading volume yesterday was 27.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 711 k.

03 May 2024, 08:01:26 AM IST

Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹193.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 195.9 & 192.7 yesterday to end at 193.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

