Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato closed today at ₹197.25, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹195.4

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last trading day opened at ₹193.85 and closed at ₹193.05. The high for the day was ₹195.9 and the low was ₹192.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹169,612.18 crore. The 52-week high was ₹199.75 and the 52-week low was ₹60.35. The BSE volume for the day was 711,209 shares traded.
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Zomato's stock price has increased by 0.95% to reach ₹197.25. On the other hand, Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are experiencing a decline in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.76% and -0.98% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|456.85
|-0.4
|-0.09
|546.1
|375.0
|238438.49
|Zomato
|197.25
|1.85
|0.95
|199.75
|60.35
|164979.41
|Info Edge India
|6006.35
|-59.65
|-0.98
|6355.0
|3701.25
|77489.31
|Firstsource Solutions
|207.7
|-2.75
|-1.31
|229.0
|111.75
|14152.71
|Eclerx Services
|2411.1
|-45.45
|-1.85
|2825.0
|1310.7
|11581.47
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's price ranged from a low of ₹193.05 to a high of ₹200.35 on the current day.
Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato closed today at ₹197.25, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹195.4
Zomato share price closed the day at ₹197.25 - a 0.95% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 200.73 , 204.17 , 207.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 193.48 , 189.67 , 186.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is 558.43% higher than yesterday
The volume of Zomato shares traded by 3 PM has increased by 558.43% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹197.25, up by 0.95%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signify potential further price declines.
Zomato Live Updates
Zomato share price Live :Zomato trading at ₹197.1, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹195.4
The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of ₹196.52 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹197.53. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹197.53 then there can be further positive price movement.
Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|190.72
|10 Days
|190.29
|20 Days
|187.81
|50 Days
|171.06
|100 Days
|150.32
|300 Days
|125.34
Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is 1240.06% higher than yesterday
The volume of Zomato traded by 2 PM is 1240.06% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹197.1, up by 0.87%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving within the range of 196.83 and 194.23 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 194.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 196.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|195.95
|Support 1
|193.5
|Resistance 2
|196.95
|Support 2
|192.05
|Resistance 3
|198.4
|Support 3
|191.05
Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 7.38% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹193.75, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹195.4
Zomato share price is at ₹193.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹193.62 and ₹196.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹193.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is 977.61% higher than yesterday
The volume of Zomato traded by 1 PM is up by 977.61% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹193.05, showing a decrease of -1.2%. Volume traded, along with price, is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 197.42 and 194.87 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 194.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 197.42.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|196.83
|Support 1
|194.23
|Resistance 2
|198.32
|Support 2
|193.12
|Resistance 3
|199.43
|Support 3
|191.63
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's price fluctuated today, with a low of ₹194.35 and a high of ₹200.35. The stock experienced a range of ₹6 throughout the trading day.
Zomato share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 208.72% higher than yesterday
The volume of Zomato traded until 12 AM is 208.72% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹197.1, up by 0.87%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Zomato share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 197.73 and 196.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 196.13 and selling near the hourly resistance at 197.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|197.42
|Support 1
|194.87
|Resistance 2
|198.43
|Support 2
|193.33
|Resistance 3
|199.97
|Support 3
|192.32
Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹195.2, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹195.4
Zomato share price is at ₹195.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹193.62 and ₹196.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹193.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 814.47% higher than yesterday
Zomato's trading volume by 11 AM is 814.47% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹196.25, up by 0.44%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato's stock price fluctuated between 196.3 and 197.9 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 196.25, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 194.8 and 193.45.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|197.73
|Support 1
|196.13
|Resistance 2
|198.62
|Support 2
|195.42
|Resistance 3
|199.33
|Support 3
|194.53
Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹196.5, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹195.4
Zomato share price is at ₹196.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹193.62 and ₹196.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹193.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 196.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 306.43% higher than yesterday
The volume of Zomato traded by 10 AM is 306.43% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹196.5, up by 0.56%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Zomato share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato touched a high of 198.95 & a low of 196.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|199.05
|Support 1
|196.25
|Resistance 2
|200.4
|Support 2
|194.8
|Resistance 3
|201.85
|Support 3
|193.45
Zomato Live Updates
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹198.6, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹195.4
The current market price of Zomato has surpassed the first resistance of ₹196.52 & second resistance of ₹197.53 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹199.42. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹199.42 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Zomato has increased by 1.02% today, reaching ₹197.40. Over the past year, Zomato shares have surged by 207.55% to ₹197.40, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.99%
|3 Months
|33.53%
|6 Months
|81.73%
|YTD
|58.0%
|1 Year
|207.55%
Zomato share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|196.52
|Support 1
|193.62
|Resistance 2
|197.53
|Support 2
|191.73
|Resistance 3
|199.42
|Support 3
|190.72
Zomato share price Today : Zomato volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38790 k
The trading volume yesterday was 27.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 711 k.
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹193.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹195.9 & ₹192.7 yesterday to end at ₹193.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
