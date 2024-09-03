Zomato Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹251.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹250.8. The stock reached a high of ₹252.35 and a low of ₹242. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹212,780.06 crore. Throughout the day, 4,120,124 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Zomato's 52-week high is ₹280, and its 52-week low is ₹91.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|250.25
|Support 1
|239.8
|Resistance 2
|256.5
|Support 2
|235.6
|Resistance 3
|260.7
|Support 3
|229.35
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹280.0, 14.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹252.35 & ₹242 yesterday to end at ₹244.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.