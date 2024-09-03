Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -2.55 %. The stock closed at 250.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.4 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 251.35 and closed slightly lower at 250.8. The stock reached a high of 252.35 and a low of 242. The company's market capitalization stood at 212,780.06 crore. Throughout the day, 4,120,124 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Zomato's 52-week high is 280, and its 52-week low is 91.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1250.25Support 1239.8
Resistance 2256.5Support 2235.6
Resistance 3260.7Support 3229.35
03 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 280.0, 14.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121213
    Buy9988
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
03 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 59 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 83419 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

03 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹250.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 252.35 & 242 yesterday to end at 244.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

