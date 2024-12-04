Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 282.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 279.85 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 280.45 and closed at 282.5, reaching a high of 282.5 and a low of 279. The company's market capitalization stands at 255,950.8 crore. Over the past year, Zomato's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 298.2 and a low of 114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,328,314 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58434 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1328 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹282.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 282.5 & 279 yesterday to end at 279.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

