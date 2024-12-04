Zomato Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹280.45 and closed at ₹282.5, reaching a high of ₹282.5 and a low of ₹279. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹255,950.8 crore. Over the past year, Zomato's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹298.2 and a low of ₹114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,328,314 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1328 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹282.5 & ₹279 yesterday to end at ₹279.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend