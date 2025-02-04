Zomato Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹234.90 and closed at ₹236.15, experiencing a high of ₹240.15 and a low of ₹229.90. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹199,746.50 crore. Over the past year, Zomato has seen a 52-week high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹132.40. The BSE recorded a volume of 2,321,451 shares traded during the day.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has increased by 1.05%, currently trading at ₹240.75. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 56.78%, reaching ₹240.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 7.30%, reaching 23,361.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.2%
|3 Months
|-8.96%
|6 Months
|-16.01%
|YTD
|-20.75%
|1 Year
|56.78%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|242.01
|Support 1
|231.82
|Resistance 2
|246.2
|Support 2
|225.82
|Resistance 3
|252.2
|Support 3
|221.63
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹303.0, 27.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹240.15 & ₹229.90 yesterday to end at ₹238.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.