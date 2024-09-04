Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Sep 04 2024 09:49:46
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 403.15 -0.78%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.15 -0.62%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 526.00 -1.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,080.30 -0.48%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 506.70 -0.46%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.76 %. The stock closed at 247.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 243.4 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's shares opened at 246.9 and closed at 244.4. The stock reached a high of 252.9 and a low of 245.3. With a market capitalization of 215,696.65 crore, Zomato's 52-week high stands at 280, while its 52-week low is 96.47. The BSE volume recorded was 2,649,594 shares, reflecting active trading in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:53:19 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price decreased by 1.86% today, settling at 243.15, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Wipro, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services are experiencing declines, Firstsource Solutions is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.67% and 0.59%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro525.65-10.5-1.96580.0375.0274346.49
Zomato243.15-4.6-1.86280.096.47211060.4
Info Edge India7343.35-102.15-1.377744.83973.1594822.25
Firstsource Solutions319.57.552.42343.85148.421969.27
Eclerx Services2891.0-6.85-0.242996.71611.613937.87
04 Sep 2024, 09:30:04 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹243.4, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹247.75

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has broken the first support of 244.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 240.95. If the stock price breaks the second support of 240.95 then there can be further negative price movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:15:10 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato's share price has decreased by 1.31%, currently trading at 244.50. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 152.63%, reaching 244.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.26%
3 Months25.74%
6 Months49.35%
YTD100.24%
1 Year152.63%
04 Sep 2024, 08:47:07 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1251.6Support 1244.05
Resistance 2256.05Support 2240.95
Resistance 3259.15Support 3236.5
04 Sep 2024, 08:33:11 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 280.0, 13.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121213
    Buy9988
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
04 Sep 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 69 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 78148 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 66 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

04 Sep 2024, 08:00:16 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹244.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 252.9 & 245.3 yesterday to end at 247.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue