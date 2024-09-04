Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's shares opened at ₹246.9 and closed at ₹244.4. The stock reached a high of ₹252.9 and a low of ₹245.3. With a market capitalization of ₹215,696.65 crore, Zomato's 52-week high stands at ₹280, while its 52-week low is ₹96.47. The BSE volume recorded was 2,649,594 shares, reflecting active trading in the stock.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price decreased by 1.86% today, settling at ₹243.15, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Wipro, Info Edge India, and Eclerx Services are experiencing declines, Firstsource Solutions is seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.67% and 0.59%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|525.65
|-10.5
|-1.96
|580.0
|375.0
|274346.49
|Zomato
|243.15
|-4.6
|-1.86
|280.0
|96.47
|211060.4
|Info Edge India
|7343.35
|-102.15
|-1.37
|7744.8
|3973.15
|94822.25
|Firstsource Solutions
|319.5
|7.55
|2.42
|343.85
|148.4
|21969.27
|Eclerx Services
|2891.0
|-6.85
|-0.24
|2996.7
|1611.6
|13937.87
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹243.4, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹247.75
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has broken the first support of ₹244.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹240.95. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹240.95 then there can be further negative price movement.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato's share price has decreased by 1.31%, currently trading at ₹244.50. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 152.63%, reaching ₹244.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.26%
|3 Months
|25.74%
|6 Months
|49.35%
|YTD
|100.24%
|1 Year
|152.63%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|251.6
|Support 1
|244.05
|Resistance 2
|256.05
|Support 2
|240.95
|Resistance 3
|259.15
|Support 3
|236.5
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹280.0, 13.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 69 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 78148 k
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 66 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹244.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹252.9 & ₹245.3 yesterday to end at ₹247.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.