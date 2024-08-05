Zomato Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|16.79%
|3 Months
|21.33%
|6 Months
|82.43%
|YTD
|112.08%
|1 Year
|203.11%
The strong customer addition of the food delivery segment is commendable.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|279.49
|Support 1
|243.79
|Resistance 2
|296.94
|Support 2
|225.54
|Resistance 3
|315.19
|Support 3
|208.09
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹275.0, 4.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 588.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 389 mn & BSE volume was 29 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹278.45 & ₹243.75 yesterday to end at ₹262.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend