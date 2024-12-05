Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 2.3 %. The stock closed at 279.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 286.3 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 283 and closed slightly lower at 279.85. It recorded a high of 288 and a low of 283 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 266,478.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 298.2 and a low of 114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,035,120 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1288.5Support 1283.5
Resistance 2290.75Support 2280.75
Resistance 3293.5Support 3278.5
05 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 11.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
05 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 48 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58261 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

05 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹279.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 288 & 283 yesterday to end at 286.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

