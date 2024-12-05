Zomato Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹283 and closed slightly lower at ₹279.85. It recorded a high of ₹288 and a low of ₹283 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹266,478.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹298.2 and a low of ₹114.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,035,120 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|288.5
|Support 1
|283.5
|Resistance 2
|290.75
|Support 2
|280.75
|Resistance 3
|293.5
|Support 3
|278.5
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 11.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹288 & ₹283 yesterday to end at ₹286.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend