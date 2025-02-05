Zomato Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹242 and closed at ₹238.25, reflecting a decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹242 and a low of ₹229.35. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹215,927.50 crore. Over the past year, Zomato's stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹304.50 and a 52-week low of ₹138.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,541,247 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 64 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹242 & ₹229.35 yesterday to end at ₹234.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.