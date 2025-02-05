Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2025, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 238.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 234.50 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 242 and closed at 238.25, reflecting a decline. The day's trading saw a high of 242 and a low of 229.35. The company's market capitalization stands at 215,927.50 crore. Over the past year, Zomato's stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of 304.50 and a 52-week low of 138.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,541,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 66 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 84014 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 64 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

05 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹238.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 242 & 229.35 yesterday to end at 234.50. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

