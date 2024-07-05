Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock on the rise as trading shows positive momentum

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock opened at ₹208.65 and closed at ₹208.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹210.25, while the low was ₹206.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹180090.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹213.8 and the 52-week low is ₹73.05. The BSE volume for the day was 944155 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹207.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹206.28 and ₹209.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹206.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 209.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Zomato has decreased by -0.02% and is currently trading at ₹207.25. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have increased by 180.14% to reach ₹207.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.64%
|3 Months
|2.86%
|6 Months
|59.88%
|YTD
|67.7%
|1 Year
|180.14%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|209.32
|Support 1
|206.28
|Resistance 2
|211.32
|Support 2
|205.24
|Resistance 3
|212.36
|Support 3
|203.24
Zomato Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|13
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 944 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹210.25 & ₹206.65 yesterday to end at ₹208.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend