Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock on the rise as trading shows positive momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 207.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.45 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock opened at 208.65 and closed at 208.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 210.25, while the low was 206.65. The market capitalization stands at 180090.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 213.8 and the 52-week low is 73.05. The BSE volume for the day was 944155 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹207.45, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹207.3

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 207.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 206.28 and 209.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 206.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 209.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Zomato has decreased by -0.02% and is currently trading at 207.25. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have increased by 180.14% to reach 207.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.64%
3 Months2.86%
6 Months59.88%
YTD67.7%
1 Year180.14%
05 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1209.32Support 1206.28
Resistance 2211.32Support 2205.24
Resistance 3212.36Support 3203.24
05 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy12131313
Buy8888
Hold1110
Sell2222
Strong Sell0001
05 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48347 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 944 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹208.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 210.25 & 206.65 yesterday to end at 208.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

