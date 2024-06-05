Zomato Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock closed at ₹172.1 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹173.05. The stock reached a high of ₹176.8 and a low of ₹166.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato stands at ₹148034.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹207.3, while the 52-week low is ₹69.57. The BSE volume for Zomato was 702397 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato touched a high of 175.85 & a low of 167.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|177.8
|Support 1
|169.15
|Resistance 2
|181.15
|Support 2
|163.85
|Resistance 3
|186.45
|Support 3
|160.5
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Today, Zomato's stock price increased by 0.99% to reach ₹173.8, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services are declining, whereas Wipro and Info Edge India are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are at 0.38% and -0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|442.5
|4.7
|1.07
|546.1
|375.0
|230948.96
|Zomato
|173.8
|1.7
|0.99
|207.3
|69.57
|150862.83
|Info Edge India
|5765.95
|141.8
|2.52
|6545.95
|3973.15
|74453.8
|Firstsource Solutions
|179.5
|-2.5
|-1.37
|229.0
|122.2
|12342.67
|Eclerx Services
|2156.05
|-3.3
|-0.15
|2825.0
|1591.05
|10394.58
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹176.8 & ₹166.65 yesterday to end at ₹172.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend