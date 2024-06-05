Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 172.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.4 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock closed at 172.1 on the last trading day, with an open price of 173.05. The stock reached a high of 176.8 and a low of 166.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Zomato stands at 148034.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 207.3, while the 52-week low is 69.57. The BSE volume for Zomato was 702397 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato touched a high of 175.85 & a low of 167.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1177.8Support 1169.15
Resistance 2181.15Support 2163.85
Resistance 3186.45Support 3160.5
05 Jun 2024, 10:15 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:58 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Today, Zomato's stock price increased by 0.99% to reach 173.8, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services are declining, whereas Wipro and Info Edge India are seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are at 0.38% and -0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro442.54.71.07546.1375.0230948.96
Zomato173.81.70.99207.369.57150862.83
Info Edge India5765.95141.82.526545.953973.1574453.8
Firstsource Solutions179.5-2.5-1.37229.0122.212342.67
Eclerx Services2156.05-3.3-0.152825.01591.0510394.58
05 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹172.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 176.8 & 166.65 yesterday to end at 172.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

