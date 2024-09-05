Zomato Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹244.95 and closed at ₹247.75, marking a positive shift. The stock reached a high of ₹245 and a low of ₹240.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹211,474.13 crore, Zomato's performance reflects its growth potential, despite its 52-week high of ₹280 and low of ₹96.47. The BSE volume stood at 3,147,885 shares.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|245.1
|Support 1
|240.5
|Resistance 2
|247.35
|Support 2
|238.15
|Resistance 3
|249.7
|Support 3
|235.9
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹280.0, 15.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 58 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹245 & ₹240.5 yesterday to end at ₹242.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.