Zomato Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock opened at ₹256.95 and closed at ₹262.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹265 and a low of ₹248.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹222,951.06 crore. The 52-week high for Zomato was ₹278.45, while the 52-week low was ₹80.99. The BSE trading volume for Zomato was 13,227,090 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 150.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 156 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹265 & ₹248.95 yesterday to end at ₹256.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend