Zomato Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -2.34 %. The stock closed at 262.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.3 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock opened at 256.95 and closed at 262.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 265 and a low of 248.95. The market capitalization stood at 222,951.06 crore. The 52-week high for Zomato was 278.45, while the 52-week low was 80.99. The BSE trading volume for Zomato was 13,227,090 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 169 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 67732 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 150.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 156 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹262.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 265 & 248.95 yesterday to end at 256.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

