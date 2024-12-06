Zomato Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹288.1 and closed lower at ₹286.3, reflecting a decline in market sentiment. The stock reached a high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹287.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹272,572.9 crore, the company's performance remains noteworthy. Over the past year, Zomato has experienced a 52-week high of ₹298.2 and a low of ₹114.25, with a trading volume of 7,892,283 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato's share price has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at ₹298.60. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 151.77%, reaching ₹298.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 18.48%, rising to 24,708.40 during the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.62%
|3 Months
|18.09%
|6 Months
|63.0%
|YTD
|142.0%
|1 Year
|151.77%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|307.12
|Support 1
|289.32
|Resistance 2
|314.78
|Support 2
|279.18
|Resistance 3
|324.92
|Support 3
|271.52
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 6.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 102 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹304.5 & ₹287.05 yesterday to end at ₹299.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend