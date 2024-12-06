Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 4.61 %. The stock closed at 286.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 299.5 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 288.1 and closed lower at 286.3, reflecting a decline in market sentiment. The stock reached a high of 304.5 and a low of 287.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 272,572.9 crore, the company's performance remains noteworthy. Over the past year, Zomato has experienced a 52-week high of 298.2 and a low of 114.25, with a trading volume of 7,892,283 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato's share price has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at 298.60. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 151.77%, reaching 298.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 18.48%, rising to 24,708.40 during the same time frame.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.62%
3 Months18.09%
6 Months63.0%
YTD142.0%
1 Year151.77%
06 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1307.12Support 1289.32
Resistance 2314.78Support 2279.18
Resistance 3324.92Support 3271.52
06 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 6.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
06 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 110 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61533 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 102 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

06 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹286.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 304.5 & 287.05 yesterday to end at 299.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

