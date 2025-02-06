Zomato Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹234 and closed slightly higher at ₹234.50. The stock reached a high of ₹239.30 and a low of ₹230.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹209,583.36 crore, Zomato's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹304.50 and low of ₹138.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,202,728 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|236.87
|Support 1
|227.98
|Resistance 2
|242.57
|Support 2
|224.79
|Resistance 3
|245.76
|Support 3
|219.09
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 29.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|12
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1202 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹239.30 & ₹230.50 yesterday to end at ₹231.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.