Zomato Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹285.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹284.85. The stock reached a high of ₹285.65 and a low of ₹271.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹257,988.8 crore, Zomato's performance reflects its current positioning against a 52-week high of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹121.7. The BSE recorded a volume of 2,522,128 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 17.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹285.65 & ₹271.7 yesterday to end at ₹272.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.