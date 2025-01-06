Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -4.27 %. The stock closed at 284.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 272.7 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 285.65 and closed slightly lower at 284.85. The stock reached a high of 285.65 and a low of 271.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 257,988.8 crore, Zomato's performance reflects its current positioning against a 52-week high of 304.5 and a low of 121.7. The BSE recorded a volume of 2,522,128 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:36 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 17.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 375.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
06 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 50 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57961 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

06 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹284.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 285.65 & 271.7 yesterday to end at 272.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

