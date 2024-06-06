Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 183.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.2 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at 184.75 and closed at 183.75. The high for the day was 185.75, while the low was 182.9. The market capitalization stood at 160022.95 crore. The 52-week high was 207.3, and the 52-week low was 69.57. The BSE volume for the day was 221,937 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Today, Zomato's stock price has increased by 0.46% to reach 184.6, aligning with the positive trend of its industry peers including Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services. Alongside, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.66% and 0.36% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro455.654.10.91546.1375.0237812.19
Zomato184.60.850.46207.369.57160237.51
Info Edge India6111.0114.91.926545.953973.1578909.32
Firstsource Solutions189.154.052.19229.0122.213006.22
Eclerx Services2188.3558.62.752825.01591.0510550.31
06 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹183.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 185.75 & 182.9 yesterday to end at 183.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

