Zomato Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at ₹184.75 and closed at ₹183.75. The high for the day was ₹185.75, while the low was ₹182.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹160022.95 crore. The 52-week high was ₹207.3, and the 52-week low was ₹69.57. The BSE volume for the day was 221,937 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Today, Zomato's stock price has increased by 0.46% to reach ₹184.6, aligning with the positive trend of its industry peers including Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services. Alongside, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.66% and 0.36% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|455.65
|4.1
|0.91
|546.1
|375.0
|237812.19
|Zomato
|184.6
|0.85
|0.46
|207.3
|69.57
|160237.51
|Info Edge India
|6111.0
|114.9
|1.92
|6545.95
|3973.15
|78909.32
|Firstsource Solutions
|189.15
|4.05
|2.19
|229.0
|122.2
|13006.22
|Eclerx Services
|2188.35
|58.6
|2.75
|2825.0
|1591.05
|10550.31
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹185.75 & ₹182.9 yesterday to end at ₹183.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend