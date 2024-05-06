Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock takes a hit, trading in the red today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price closed at ₹195.4 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹196.9. The high for the day was ₹200.35, while the low was ₹193.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹171218.03 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹200.35 and ₹60.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1297466 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -7.62% lower than yesterday
The volume of Zomato traded until 1 PM today is 7.62% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹195.85, down by 0.71%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato's stock price fluctuated between 196.8 and 195.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 196.17, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 195.73 and 195.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|196.4
|Support 1
|194.8
|Resistance 2
|197.4
|Support 2
|194.2
|Resistance 3
|198.0
|Support 3
|193.2
Zomato share price live: Today's Price range
Zomato stock's low price today was ₹195.45 and the high price was ₹201.95.
Zomato share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 3.28% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Zomato until 12 AM is 3.28% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹196.55, up by -0.35%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Zomato share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 197.37 and 195.62 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 195.62 and selling near the hourly resistance of 197.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|197.12
|Support 1
|196.17
|Resistance 2
|197.63
|Support 2
|195.73
|Resistance 3
|198.07
|Support 3
|195.22
Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|192.74
|10 Days
|190.63
|20 Days
|189.34
|50 Days
|172.85
|100 Days
|151.89
|300 Days
|126.32
Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹197.2, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹197.25
Zomato share price is at ₹197.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹193.48 and ₹200.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹193.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 200.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 17.06% higher than yesterday
The volume of Zomato traded until 11 AM is 17.06% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹196.7, up by -0.28%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 200.83 and 194.93 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 194.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 200.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|197.37
|Support 1
|195.62
|Resistance 2
|198.48
|Support 2
|194.98
|Resistance 3
|199.12
|Support 3
|193.87
Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹196.2, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹197.25
Zomato share price is at ₹196.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹193.48 and ₹200.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹193.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 200.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
The Zomato share price remained unchanged today at ₹197.25, while its peers showed mixed performance. Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services are declining, whereas Wipro and Info Edge India are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.21% and 0.32% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|459.6
|2.75
|0.6
|546.1
|375.0
|239873.77
|Zomato
|197.25
|0.0
|0.0
|200.35
|60.35
|164979.41
|Info Edge India
|6008.1
|11.8
|0.2
|6355.0
|3701.25
|77511.89
|Firstsource Solutions
|201.6
|-6.1
|-2.94
|229.0
|111.75
|13862.3
|Eclerx Services
|2381.0
|-42.0
|-1.73
|2825.0
|1310.7
|11436.89
Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 8.68% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Zomato share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 24.44% higher than yesterday
The trading volume on Zomato until 10 AM is 24.44% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹197.35, showing a slight increase of 0.05%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Zomato share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Zomato touched a high of 201.9 & a low of 196.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|200.83
|Support 1
|194.93
|Resistance 2
|204.32
|Support 2
|192.52
|Resistance 3
|206.73
|Support 3
|189.03
Zomato Live Updates
ZOMATO
ZOMATO
Zomato share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Zomato's stock price increased by 0.35% to reach ₹197.95, outperforming its peers. While Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services are experiencing a decline, Wipro and Info Edge India are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.1% and up by 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|461.35
|4.5
|0.99
|546.1
|375.0
|240787.12
|Zomato
|197.95
|0.7
|0.35
|200.35
|60.35
|165564.89
|Info Edge India
|5998.75
|2.45
|0.04
|6355.0
|3701.25
|77391.26
|Firstsource Solutions
|201.6
|-6.1
|-2.94
|229.0
|111.75
|13862.3
|Eclerx Services
|2392.25
|-30.75
|-1.27
|2825.0
|1310.7
|11490.93
Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹198.05, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹197.25
Zomato share price is at ₹198.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹193.48 and ₹200.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹193.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 200.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at ₹198.30. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 200.23% to reach ₹198.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.79%
|3 Months
|33.84%
|6 Months
|69.31%
|YTD
|59.46%
|1 Year
|200.23%
Zomato share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|200.73
|Support 1
|193.48
|Resistance 2
|204.17
|Support 2
|189.67
|Resistance 3
|207.98
|Support 3
|186.23
Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 8.75% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Zomato share price Today : Zomato volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38830 k
The trading volume yesterday was 0.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1297 k.
Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹195.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹200.35 & ₹193.05 yesterday to end at ₹195.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!