Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock takes a hit, trading in the red today

LIVE UPDATES
24 min read . 01:52 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 197.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.2 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Stock Price Today

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price closed at 195.4 on the last trading day, with an open price of 196.9. The high for the day was 200.35, while the low was 193.05. The market capitalization stood at 171218.03 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 200.35 and 60.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1297466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -7.62% lower than yesterday

The volume of Zomato traded until 1 PM today is 7.62% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at 195.85, down by 0.71%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 01:41 PM IST Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato's stock price fluctuated between 196.8 and 195.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 196.17, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 195.73 and 195.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1196.4Support 1194.8
Resistance 2197.4Support 2194.2
Resistance 3198.0Support 3193.2
06 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Zomato share price live: Today's Price range

Zomato stock's low price today was 195.45 and the high price was 201.95.

06 May 2024, 12:54 PM IST Zomato share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 3.28% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Zomato until 12 AM is 3.28% higher than yesterday, with the price at 196.55, up by -0.35%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST Zomato share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 197.37 and 195.62 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 195.62 and selling near the hourly resistance of 197.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1197.12Support 1196.17
Resistance 2197.63Support 2195.73
Resistance 3198.07Support 3195.22
06 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Zomato share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days192.74
10 Days190.63
20 Days189.34
50 Days172.85
100 Days151.89
300 Days126.32
06 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Zomato Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Zomato share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:19 PM IST Zomato share price NSE Live :Zomato trading at ₹197.2, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹197.25

Zomato share price is at 197.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 193.48 and 200.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 193.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 200.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:51 AM IST Zomato share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 17.06% higher than yesterday

The volume of Zomato traded until 11 AM is 17.06% higher than yesterday, with the price at 196.7, up by -0.28%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:39 AM IST Zomato share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 200.83 and 194.93 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 194.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 200.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1197.37Support 1195.62
Resistance 2198.48Support 2194.98
Resistance 3199.12Support 3193.87
06 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Zomato share price update :Zomato trading at ₹196.2, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹197.25

Zomato share price is at 196.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 193.48 and 200.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 193.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 200.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:11 AM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

The Zomato share price remained unchanged today at 197.25, while its peers showed mixed performance. Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services are declining, whereas Wipro and Info Edge India are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.21% and 0.32% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro459.62.750.6546.1375.0239873.77
Zomato197.250.00.0200.3560.35164979.41
Info Edge India6008.111.80.26355.03701.2577511.89
Firstsource Solutions201.6-6.1-2.94229.0111.7513862.3
Eclerx Services2381.0-42.0-1.732825.01310.711436.89
06 May 2024, 11:04 AM IST Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 8.68% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
06 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Zomato share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 24.44% higher than yesterday

The trading volume on Zomato until 10 AM is 24.44% higher than yesterday, with the price at 197.35, showing a slight increase of 0.05%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Zomato share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Zomato touched a high of 201.9 & a low of 196.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1200.83Support 1194.93
Resistance 2204.32Support 2192.52
Resistance 3206.73Support 3189.03
06 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Zomato Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Zomato share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Zomato's stock price increased by 0.35% to reach 197.95, outperforming its peers. While Firstsource Solutions and Eclerx Services are experiencing a decline, Wipro and Info Edge India are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.1% and up by 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro461.354.50.99546.1375.0240787.12
Zomato197.950.70.35200.3560.35165564.89
Info Edge India5998.752.450.046355.03701.2577391.26
Firstsource Solutions201.6-6.1-2.94229.0111.7513862.3
Eclerx Services2392.25-30.75-1.272825.01310.711490.93
06 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Zomato share price Today :Zomato trading at ₹198.05, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹197.25

Zomato share price is at 198.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 193.48 and 200.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 193.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 200.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Zomato share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at 198.30. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 200.23% to reach 198.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.79%
3 Months33.84%
6 Months69.31%
YTD59.46%
1 Year200.23%
06 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Zomato share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1200.73Support 1193.48
Resistance 2204.17Support 2189.67
Resistance 3207.98Support 3186.23
06 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Zomato share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 8.75% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 60.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131314
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
06 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Zomato share price Today : Zomato volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38830 k

The trading volume yesterday was 0.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 1297 k.

06 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Zomato share price Live :Zomato closed at ₹195.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 200.35 & 193.05 yesterday to end at 195.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.