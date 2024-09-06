Zomato Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹248 and closed at ₹242.9, experiencing a high of ₹261.5 and a low of ₹246.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹221,921.6 crore. Over the past year, Zomato reached a 52-week high of ₹280 and a low of ₹96.47. The trading volume on the BSE was 9,303,946 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/zomatos-deepinder-goyal-announces-dark-mode-netizens-impressed-now-at-11-pm-when-i-order-pizza-11725545505493.html
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|262.67
|Support 1
|247.07
|Resistance 2
|269.93
|Support 2
|238.73
|Resistance 3
|278.27
|Support 3
|231.47
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹280.0, 9.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 115 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹261.5 & ₹246.05 yesterday to end at ₹254.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend