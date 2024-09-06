Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2024, by 4.94 %. The stock closed at 242.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 248 and closed at 242.9, experiencing a high of 261.5 and a low of 246.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 221,921.6 crore. Over the past year, Zomato reached a 52-week high of 280 and a low of 96.47. The trading volume on the BSE was 9,303,946 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 09:03 AM IST Zomato's Deepinder Goyal announces ‘dark mode’; netizens impressed — 'Now, at 11 pm when I order pizza...'

06 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1262.67Support 1247.07
Resistance 2269.93Support 2238.73
Resistance 3278.27Support 3231.47
06 Sep 2024, 08:32 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 280.0, 9.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121213
    Buy9988
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
06 Sep 2024, 08:19 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 124 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 72835 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 71.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 115 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.

06 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹242.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 261.5 & 246.05 yesterday to end at 254.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

