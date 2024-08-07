Zomato Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at ₹263.05 and closed at ₹256.3. The high for the day was ₹274.9 and the low was ₹247.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹219,879.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹278.45 and ₹88.16 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,734,684 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|266.33
|Support 1
|239.34
|Resistance 2
|284.16
|Support 2
|230.18
|Resistance 3
|293.32
|Support 3
|212.35
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹275.0, 10.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 108.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 143 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹274.9 & ₹247.2 yesterday to end at ₹249. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend