Zomato Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -2.85 %. The stock closed at 256.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 249 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Zomato's stock opened at 263.05 and closed at 256.3. The high for the day was 274.9 and the low was 247.2. The market capitalization stood at 219,879.51 crore. The 52-week high and low were 278.45 and 88.16 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,734,684 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1266.33Support 1239.34
Resistance 2284.16Support 2230.18
Resistance 3293.32Support 3212.35
07 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 275.0, 10.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121214
    Buy8887
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0001
07 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 155 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 74546 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 108.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 143 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.

07 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹256.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 274.9 & 247.2 yesterday to end at 249. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

