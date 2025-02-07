Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 231.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 229.05 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 234.15 and closed at 231.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 234.60 and a low of 226.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of 207,589.48 crore, Zomato's performance is noteworthy considering its 52-week high of 304.50 and a low of 138.05. The BSE volume was recorded at 2,015,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST Zomato Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.83%, currently trading at 230.95. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have risen by 65.65%, reaching 230.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.41%
3 Months-0.8%
6 Months-7.06%
YTD-14.33%
1 Year65.65%
07 Feb 2025, 09:04 AM IST Zomato to be renamed 'Eternal'; platform unveils new logo, aims for lasting legacy beyond food delivery

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/zomato-to-be-renamed-eternal-platform-unveils-new-logo-aims-for-lasting-legacy-beyond-food-delivery-11738848815953.html

07 Feb 2025, 09:04 AM IST Deepinder Goyal reveals reason for changing ‘accidental company’ Zomato's name to ‘Eternal’: ‘It scares me to my core…’

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/deepinder-goyal-reveals-reason-for-changing-accidental-company-zomatos-name-to-eternal-it-scares-me-to-my-core-11738847772227.html

07 Feb 2025, 09:04 AM IST Zomato board approves company's name change from ‘Zomato’ to ‘Eternal’

Zomato announced on Thursday, February 6, that its board has approved renaming the company from ‘Zomato Ltd’ to ‘Eternal Ltd'. The move is subject to regulatory clearances.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/zomato-board-approves-change-in-name-of-company-from-zomato-to-eternal-11738842079788.html

07 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1233.51Support 1225.52
Resistance 2238.08Support 2222.1
Resistance 3241.5Support 3217.53
07 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 30.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151213
    Buy8899
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3222
    Strong Sell110.000.00
07 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 82680 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

07 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹231.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 234.60 & 226.80 yesterday to end at 229.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

