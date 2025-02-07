Zomato Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹234.15 and closed at ₹231.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹234.60 and a low of ₹226.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹207,589.48 crore, Zomato's performance is noteworthy considering its 52-week high of ₹304.50 and a low of ₹138.05. The BSE volume was recorded at 2,015,690 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Live Updates: The share price of Zomato has increased by 0.83%, currently trading at ₹230.95. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have risen by 65.65%, reaching ₹230.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23603.35 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.41%
|3 Months
|-0.8%
|6 Months
|-7.06%
|YTD
|-14.33%
|1 Year
|65.65%
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/zomato-to-be-renamed-eternal-platform-unveils-new-logo-aims-for-lasting-legacy-beyond-food-delivery-11738848815953.html
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/deepinder-goyal-reveals-reason-for-changing-accidental-company-zomatos-name-to-eternal-it-scares-me-to-my-core-11738847772227.html
Zomato announced on Thursday, February 6, that its board has approved renaming the company from ‘Zomato Ltd’ to ‘Eternal Ltd'. The move is subject to regulatory clearances.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/zomato-board-approves-change-in-name-of-company-from-zomato-to-eternal-11738842079788.html
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|233.51
|Support 1
|225.52
|Resistance 2
|238.08
|Support 2
|222.1
|Resistance 3
|241.5
|Support 3
|217.53
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 30.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|12
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹234.60 & ₹226.80 yesterday to end at ₹229.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.