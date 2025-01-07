Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -2.95 %. The stock closed at 272.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.65 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 274.35 and closed at 272.70. The day's trading saw a high of 274.90 and a low of 262.25. With a market capitalization of 247,337.5 crore, the stock continues to reflect its volatility, trading significantly below its 52-week high of 304.50 and above its low of 121.70. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,637,517 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1271.87Support 1259.27
Resistance 2279.63Support 2254.43
Resistance 3284.47Support 3246.67
07 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 319.0, 20.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 375.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12131312
    Buy9999
    Hold1001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
07 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 53 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58037 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 1637 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹272.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 274.9 & 262.25 yesterday to end at 264.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

