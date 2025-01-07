Zomato Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹274.35 and closed at ₹272.70. The day's trading saw a high of ₹274.90 and a low of ₹262.25. With a market capitalization of ₹247,337.5 crore, the stock continues to reflect its volatility, trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹304.50 and above its low of ₹121.70. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,637,517 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|271.87
|Support 1
|259.27
|Resistance 2
|279.63
|Support 2
|254.43
|Resistance 3
|284.47
|Support 3
|246.67
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹319.0, 20.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 mn & BSE volume was 1637 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹274.9 & ₹262.25 yesterday to end at ₹264.65. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.