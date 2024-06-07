Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Zomato Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 183.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.45 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price on the last day was 182.25 for open and 183.65 for close, with a high of 184.9 and a low of 180.7. The market capitalization was 160196.7 crore. The 52-week high was 207.3 and the 52-week low was 69.57. The BSE volume for the day was 411,855 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live:

07 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Today, Zomato's stock price has increased by 0.87% to reach 185.25, following a positive trend seen in its industry counterparts. Other companies like Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.5% and 0.46% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Wipro483.022.04.77546.1375.0252086.66
Zomato185.251.60.87207.369.57160801.72
Info Edge India6300.1172.852.826545.953973.1581351.11
Firstsource Solutions199.710.35.44229.0122.213731.65
Eclerx Services2285.465.852.972825.01591.0511018.2
07 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹183.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 184.9 & 180.7 yesterday to end at 183.65.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.