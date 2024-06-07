Zomato Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price on the last day was ₹182.25 for open and ₹183.65 for close, with a high of ₹184.9 and a low of ₹180.7. The market capitalization was ₹160196.7 crore. The 52-week high was ₹207.3 and the 52-week low was ₹69.57. The BSE volume for the day was 411,855 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Today, Zomato's stock price has increased by 0.87% to reach ₹185.25, following a positive trend seen in its industry counterparts. Other companies like Wipro, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, and Eclerx Services are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.5% and 0.46% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Wipro
|483.0
|22.0
|4.77
|546.1
|375.0
|252086.66
|Zomato
|185.25
|1.6
|0.87
|207.3
|69.57
|160801.72
|Info Edge India
|6300.1
|172.85
|2.82
|6545.95
|3973.15
|81351.11
|Firstsource Solutions
|199.7
|10.3
|5.44
|229.0
|122.2
|13731.65
|Eclerx Services
|2285.4
|65.85
|2.97
|2825.0
|1591.05
|11018.2
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹184.9 & ₹180.7 yesterday to end at ₹183.65.