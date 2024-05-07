Zomato Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price closed at ₹197.25 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the open price of ₹198.3. The high for the day was ₹201.95, while the low was ₹194.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹169,915.99 crore. The 52-week high was ₹200.35 and the 52-week low was ₹60.35. The BSE volume for the day was 5,418,627 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 8.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 18.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹201.95 & ₹194.5 yesterday to end at ₹197.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
