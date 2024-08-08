Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock slumps as market sentiment turns bearish
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock slumps as market sentiment turns bearish

2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2024, by -1.43 %. The stock closed at 265.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 261.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock opened at 261.05 and closed at 249 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 267.65 and the low was 251.8. The market capitalization stood at 231264.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were 278.45 and 88.16 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5212353 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:34:42 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹261.95, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹265.75

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 261.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 255.97 and 271.76 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 255.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 271.76 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Aug 2024, 09:19:49 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's stock price dropped by -1.39% to 262.05 today. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 184.29% to reach 262.05. In contrast, Nifty increased by 23.98% to 24,297.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.79%
3 Months25.66%
6 Months89.22%
YTD114.77%
1 Year184.29%
08 Aug 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST

‘No exact change?’ Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announces launch of ‘new feature’ for Cash-on-Delivery orders

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/no-exact-change-zomato-ceo-deepinder-goyal-announces-launch-of-new-feature-for-cash-on-delivery-orders-11723021335307.html

08 Aug 2024, 08:48:48 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1271.76Support 1255.97
Resistance 2277.58Support 2246.0
Resistance 3287.55Support 3240.18
08 Aug 2024, 08:32:14 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 275.0, 3.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121214
    Buy8887
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0001
08 Aug 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 132 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 79152 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 127 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

08 Aug 2024, 08:00:14 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹249 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 267.65 & 251.8 yesterday to end at 265.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

