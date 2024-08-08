Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock slumps as market sentiment turns bearish

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock opened at ₹261.05 and closed at ₹249 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹267.65 and the low was ₹251.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹231264.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹278.45 and ₹88.16 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5212353 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹261.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹255.97 and ₹271.76 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹255.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 271.76 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's stock price dropped by -1.39% to ₹262.05 today. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 184.29% to reach ₹262.05. In contrast, Nifty increased by 23.98% to 24,297.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.79%
|3 Months
|25.66%
|6 Months
|89.22%
|YTD
|114.77%
|1 Year
|184.29%
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/no-exact-change-zomato-ceo-deepinder-goyal-announces-launch-of-new-feature-for-cash-on-delivery-orders-11723021335307.html
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|271.76
|Support 1
|255.97
|Resistance 2
|277.58
|Support 2
|246.0
|Resistance 3
|287.55
|Support 3
|240.18
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹275.0, 3.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 127 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹267.65 & ₹251.8 yesterday to end at ₹265.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend