Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Slide as Market Sentiment Wanes

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹258.45 and closed at ₹264.65, indicating a positive performance. The stock reached a high of ₹259.2 and a low of ₹251.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹240,085.5 crore, Zomato's share volume on the BSE was 2,989,041. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹304.5, while the 52-week low is ₹121.7, reflecting significant price fluctuations over the year.
Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹247.3, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹252.5
Zomato Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has broken the first support of ₹249.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹246.65. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹246.65 then there can be further negative price movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has declined by 1.56%, currently trading at ₹248.55. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 90.03%, reaching ₹248.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.21%
|3 Months
|-5.44%
|6 Months
|18.77%
|YTD
|-9.21%
|1 Year
|90.03%
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|257.05
|Support 1
|249.4
|Resistance 2
|261.95
|Support 2
|246.65
|Resistance 3
|264.7
|Support 3
|241.75
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹319.0, 26.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 118 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61221 k
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 93.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 115 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹264.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹259.2 & ₹251.4 yesterday to end at ₹252.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.