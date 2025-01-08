LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Slide as Market Sentiment Wanes

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:33 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -2.06 %. The stock closed at 252.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.3 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.