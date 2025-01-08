Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Slide as Market Sentiment Wanes

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -2.06 %. The stock closed at 252.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.3 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 258.45 and closed at 264.65, indicating a positive performance. The stock reached a high of 259.2 and a low of 251.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of 240,085.5 crore, Zomato's share volume on the BSE was 2,989,041. The company's 52-week high stands at 304.5, while the 52-week low is 121.7, reflecting significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:33:41 AM IST

Zomato Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹247.3, down -2.06% from yesterday's ₹252.5

Zomato Live Updates: The current market price of Zomato has broken the first support of 249.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 246.65. If the stock price breaks the second support of 246.65 then there can be further negative price movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:18:22 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's share price has declined by 1.56%, currently trading at 248.55. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have appreciated by 90.03%, reaching 248.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.21%
3 Months-5.44%
6 Months18.77%
YTD-9.21%
1 Year90.03%
08 Jan 2025, 08:46:37 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1257.05Support 1249.4
Resistance 2261.95Support 2246.65
Resistance 3264.7Support 3241.75
08 Jan 2025, 08:35:22 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 319.0, 26.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 375.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12131312
    Buy9999
    Hold1001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:18:07 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 118 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 61221 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 93.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 115 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

08 Jan 2025, 08:04:18 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹264.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 259.2 & 251.4 yesterday to end at 252.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

