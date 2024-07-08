Explore
Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plunges as investors sell off shares
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plunges as investors sell off shares

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 08 Jul 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 207.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.15 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price on the last day closed at 207.3, with a high of 208.4 and a low of 204.75. The market capitalization stood at 180264.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 213.8 and 73.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1004680 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 09:32:08 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹207.15, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹207.5

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 207.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 205.44 and 209.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 205.44 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 209.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jul 2024, 09:15:02 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's stock price has increased by 0.27% today, reaching 208.05. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 177.69% to 208.05, outperforming Nifty which rose by 25.82% to 24323.85 in the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.5%
3 Months1.13%
6 Months55.72%
YTD67.8%
1 Year177.69%
08 Jul 2024, 09:00:31 AM IST

Digital gatekeeper tag for Zomato, Myntra, Nykaa adds compliance rules to cart

Besides global entities such as Alphabet and Meta, these local companies too may be identified as digital gate-keepers with significant influence over the market

/companies/start-ups/digital-gate-keeper-tag-for-zomato-myntra-nykaa-adds-compliance-rules-to-cart-11720344966796.html

08 Jul 2024, 08:48:17 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1209.07Support 1205.44
Resistance 2210.55Support 2203.29
Resistance 3212.7Support 3201.81
08 Jul 2024, 08:34:59 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 230.0, 10.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 300.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121313
    Buy8888
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0001
08 Jul 2024, 08:18:13 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48793 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1004 k.

08 Jul 2024, 08:04:47 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹207.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 208.4 & 204.75 yesterday to end at 207.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

