Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock plunges as investors sell off shares

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price on the last day closed at ₹207.3, with a high of ₹208.4 and a low of ₹204.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹180264.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹213.8 and ₹73.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1004680 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹207.15, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹207.5
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹207.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹205.44 and ₹209.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹205.44 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 209.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato's stock price has increased by 0.27% today, reaching ₹208.05. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 177.69% to ₹208.05, outperforming Nifty which rose by 25.82% to 24323.85 in the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.5%
|3 Months
|1.13%
|6 Months
|55.72%
|YTD
|67.8%
|1 Year
|177.69%
Digital gatekeeper tag for Zomato, Myntra, Nykaa adds compliance rules to cart
Besides global entities such as Alphabet and Meta, these local companies too may be identified as digital gate-keepers with significant influence over the market
/companies/start-ups/digital-gate-keeper-tag-for-zomato-myntra-nykaa-adds-compliance-rules-to-cart-11720344966796.html
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|209.07
|Support 1
|205.44
|Resistance 2
|210.55
|Support 2
|203.29
|Resistance 3
|212.7
|Support 3
|201.81
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 10.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48793 k
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 1004 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹207.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹208.4 & ₹204.75 yesterday to end at ₹207.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend