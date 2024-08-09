Zomato Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price on the last day was ₹265.4 for the opening and ₹265.75 for the closing. The high for the day was ₹267.5, while the low was ₹260.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹231134.39 crore. The 52-week high was ₹278.45, and the 52-week low was ₹88.16. The BSE volume for the day was 4698225 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹275.0, 3.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|14
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 57 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹267.5 & ₹260.1 yesterday to end at ₹265.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend