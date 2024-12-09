Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Dip Amid Market Concerns

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹300.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹299.5. The stock experienced a high of ₹303.8 and a low of ₹296.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹285,047 crore, Zomato remains a significant player in the market. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹304.5, while the low stands at ₹114.25. A total of 3,059,386 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹301.9, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹303
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at ₹301.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹298.48 and ₹305.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹298.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 305.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zomato has decreased by 0.08% and is currently trading at ₹302.75. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 148.93%, reaching ₹302.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.29%
|3 Months
|15.79%
|6 Months
|64.65%
|YTD
|144.91%
|1 Year
|148.93%
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|305.98
|Support 1
|298.48
|Resistance 2
|308.62
|Support 2
|293.62
|Resistance 3
|313.48
|Support 3
|290.98
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 5.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 52 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 60831 k
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹299.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹303.8 & ₹296.25 yesterday to end at ₹303. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend