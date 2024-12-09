Explore
Mon Dec 09 2024 09:34:01
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Dip Amid Market Concerns
LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Dip Amid Market Concerns

1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 303 per share. The stock is currently trading at 301.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 300.4 and closed slightly lower at 299.5. The stock experienced a high of 303.8 and a low of 296.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 285,047 crore, Zomato remains a significant player in the market. The 52-week high for the stock is 304.5, while the low stands at 114.25. A total of 3,059,386 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:31:37 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato trading at ₹301.9, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹303

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato share price is at 301.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 298.48 and 305.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 298.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 305.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:16:40 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The share price of Zomato has decreased by 0.08% and is currently trading at 302.75. Over the past year, Zomato's shares have surged by 148.93%, reaching 302.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.29%
3 Months15.79%
6 Months64.65%
YTD144.91%
1 Year148.93%
09 Dec 2024, 08:45:32 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1305.98Support 1298.48
Resistance 2308.62Support 2293.62
Resistance 3313.48Support 3290.98
09 Dec 2024, 08:30:34 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 5.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
09 Dec 2024, 08:16:03 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 52 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 60831 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

09 Dec 2024, 08:05:35 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹299.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 303.8 & 296.25 yesterday to end at 303. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

