LIVE UPDATES

Zomato share price Today Live Updates : Zomato Shares Dip Amid Market Concerns

1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:31 AM IST

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 303 per share. The stock is currently trading at 301.9 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.