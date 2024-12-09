Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹300.4 and closed slightly lower at ₹299.5. The stock experienced a high of ₹303.8 and a low of ₹296.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹285,047 crore, Zomato remains a significant player in the market. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹304.5, while the low stands at ₹114.25. A total of 3,059,386 shares were traded on the BSE.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.