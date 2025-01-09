Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 252.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 250 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 251.5 and closed slightly higher at 252.5, reaching a high of 252.85 and a low of 244.25. The company boasts a market capitalization of 228,845 crore. Over the past year, Zomato's stock has seen a peak of 304.5 and a low of 121.7. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 3,415,162 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 319.0, 27.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 375.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12131312
    Buy9999
    Hold1001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
09 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 60 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 62623 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 57 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

09 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹252.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 252.85 & 244.25 yesterday to end at 250. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

