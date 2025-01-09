Zomato Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹251.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹252.5, reaching a high of ₹252.85 and a low of ₹244.25. The company boasts a market capitalization of ₹228,845 crore. Over the past year, Zomato's stock has seen a peak of ₹304.5 and a low of ₹121.7. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 3,415,162 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹319.0, 27.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹375.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 57 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹252.85 & ₹244.25 yesterday to end at ₹250. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.