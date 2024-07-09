Zomato Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato's stock price closed at ₹207.5 on the last day, with an open price of ₹208.05. The high for the day was ₹210, while the low was ₹206.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹180,612.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹213.8 and ₹73.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 640,979 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|209.81
|Support 1
|205.81
|Resistance 2
|211.91
|Support 2
|203.91
|Resistance 3
|213.81
|Support 3
|201.81
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹230.0, 10.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 640 k.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹210 & ₹206.2 yesterday to end at ₹207.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend