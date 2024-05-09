Zomato Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Zomato Share Price Today : Zomato's stock price on the last day was ₹190.95 at open and ₹191.65 at close. The highest point of the day was ₹196, while the lowest point was ₹187.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹169,612.18 crore. The 52-week high was ₹201.95 and the low was ₹60.35. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,971,949 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 7.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹60.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹300.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|13
|13
|14
|Buy
|7
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 27.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹196 & ₹187.4 yesterday to end at ₹191.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
