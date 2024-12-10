Zomato Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at ₹304.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹303. The day's high matched the opening price at ₹304.5, while the low reached ₹291.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹281,190.5 crore, with a trading volume of 3,404,840 shares on the BSE. Notably, the stock's 52-week high was ₹304.5, reflecting its recent peak, while the 52-week low was ₹114.25.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 8.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹370.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|13
|12
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹304.5 & ₹291.65 yesterday to end at ₹295.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend