Zomato Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -2.56 %. The stock closed at 303 per share. The stock is currently trading at 295.25 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato's stock opened at 304.5 and closed slightly lower at 303. The day's high matched the opening price at 304.5, while the low reached 291.65. The market capitalization stood at 281,190.5 crore, with a trading volume of 3,404,840 shares on the BSE. Notably, the stock's 52-week high was 304.5, reflecting its recent peak, while the 52-week low was 114.25.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 8.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 370.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy13131312
    Buy9999
    Hold0001
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
10 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato volume yesterday was 54 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 60492 k

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 51 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

10 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Zomato Share Price Today Live: Zomato closed at ₹303 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 304.5 & 291.65 yesterday to end at 295.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

