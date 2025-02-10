Hello User
Zomato Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : Zomato stock price went up today, 10 Feb 2025, by 2.10 %. The stock closed at 229.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.85 per share. Investors should monitor Zomato stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at 230.95 and closed slightly lower at 229.05. The stock reached a high of 234.30 and a low of 229.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of 211,939.75 crore, Zomato's shares traded a volume of 1,882,288 on the BSE. The stock's performance is notable considering its 52-week high of 304.50 and low of 138.05.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Zomato’s gamble with ‘Eternal’: A visionary leap or just a name game?

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/zomato-eternal-rebranding-name-change-blinkit-deepinder-goyal-food-grocery-delivery-11739087127589.html

10 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1236.0Support 1230.7
Resistance 2238.0Support 2227.4
Resistance 3241.3Support 3225.4
10 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 300.0, 28.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 130.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 400.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy15151313
    Buy8899
    Hold1110.00
    Sell3222
    Strong Sell110.000.00
10 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 80974 k

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1882 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Zomato Share Price Live Updates: Zomato closed at ₹229.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 234.30 & 229.40 yesterday to end at 233.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

