Zomato Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Zomato Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Zomato opened at ₹230.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹229.05. The stock reached a high of ₹234.30 and a low of ₹229.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹211,939.75 crore, Zomato's shares traded a volume of 1,882,288 on the BSE. The stock's performance is notable considering its 52-week high of ₹304.50 and low of ₹138.05.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Zomato on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|236.0
|Support 1
|230.7
|Resistance 2
|238.0
|Support 2
|227.4
|Resistance 3
|241.3
|Support 3
|225.4
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹300.0, 28.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹130.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹400.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|15
|15
|13
|13
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1882 k.
Zomato Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹234.30 & ₹229.40 yesterday to end at ₹233.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.